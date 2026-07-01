THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF LONDON Season 1 Acquired by Bravo

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Bravo has acquired the first season of the Hayu original series “The Real Housewives of London." The special presentation kicks off Tuesday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, shifting to 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, August 4 with back-to-back episodes. All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The series originally premiered on Hayu in 2025. Season two has recently wrapped filming and will premiere on Hayu later this year. The cast includes housewives Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger.

The Real Housewives of London introduces six glamorous, stylish and bold women who are making their mark across the capital’s most prestigious postcodes. Whether hosting lavish dinners, escaping to a Scottish castle, or rebuilding bonds over bottles of champagne, they’re navigating life, legacy and loyalty in a city where wealth whispers and grudges roar.

With big personalities, deep histories, and no shortage of designer drama, the path to connection is never simple – but it’s always captivating. London’s calling...and this group always answers.

“The Real Housewives of London” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio UK Productions (UTAS UK Productions), a division of Universal Studio Group, for Hayu. "The Real Housewives” format is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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