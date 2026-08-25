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Toyota of Hollywood and CBS Miami (WFOR-TV) are teaming up to host an open casting call for The Price Is Right. Hosted by Drew Carey, The Price Is Right is television's longest-running game show where audience members try to win cash and prizes.

The contestant search will take place inside the Toyota of Hollywood showroom on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two semifinalists will be selected from the South Florida casting call and will receive a trip to Los Angeles for an additional interview. One of the two semifinalists may then be selected to compete as a contestant on an episode of The Price Is Right.

Each participant will have approximately 30 seconds to audition in front of a camera. During the audition, casting producers may ask questions such as, 'Why do you want to be a contestant on The Price Is Right?' or 'Why do you think you'd make a great contestant?' For casting tips and audition advice, visit this page.

Admission is free, and no purchase is necessary. All participants must check in at the registration table before they can audition.

All participants must download and complete the contestant application and sign the required release and waiver before auditioning. Applications must be submitted at the casting call, and only one application per person will be accepted. To ensure a timely process, participants are encouraged to download and complete the forms before arriving by visiting https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/the-price-is-right-contestant-search-miami-south-florida-august-28-2026/.

Participants must be legal U.S. residents currently residing in one of the 50 states or Washington, D.C. They must also be 18 or older at the time of the application and meet additional eligibility requirements as outlined in the registration form.

CBS Miami will have a strong on-site presence throughout the event, including live coverage, a Street Team activation, multiple live segments and a meet-and-greet with CBS talent from 11 a.m. to noon. The station is also supporting the casting call with an on-air promotional campaign leading up to Aug. 28. CBS Miami has the right to close the registration line at any time to ensure everyone in line has the chance to try out before 3 p.m.

Event Details

When: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Toyota of Hollywood, 1841 N. State Rd. 7, Hollywood, FL 33021

Cost: Free

How: For more details and to download and print the registration form, visit https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/the-price-is-right-contestant-search-miami-south-florida-august-28-2026/.

About Craig Zinn Automotive Group

As president and CEO of Craig Zinn Automotive Group, Craig Zinn owns and operates Lexus of Pembroke Pines, Toyota of Hollywood, Subaru of Pembroke Pines, Lexus of North Miami, Acura of Pembroke Pines, and the recently expanded and upgraded Toyota of Hollywood's Pre-Owned supercenter, Amazinn Used Cars, offering new and used makes and models. Additionally, a new dealership in Kendall is on the way, further expanding the group's presence in South Florida. The company's mission is to be South Florida's finest automobile dealership group, known for superior products, community involvement, and for helpful, courteous, and caring associates dedicated to delivering the ultimate client service experience. It is also passionate about community service as evident by its philanthropic endeavors. Over the course of 40+ years, it has made charitable contributions to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation, the Humane Society of Broward County, Nicklaus Children's Hospital Spread Joy Toy Drive, CBS' Neighbors 4 Neighbors Adopt A Family 4 the Holidays Operation Elf Program, Subaru's annual Share the Love event, and Light-Up the Harbor for Children's Harbor, to name a few. Headquartered out of Hollywood, Florida, the corporate team can be found at Toyota of Hollywood located at 1841 North State Road 7, Hollywood, FL 33021 or https://www.czgroup.com/. It can also be found on Facebook at @zinnautogroup.

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