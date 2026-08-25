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The Lenore Raphael Trio will perform at the Ossie Davis Theater in New Rochelle as part of a Friday Night Concert. Tickets and event details are available at the New Rochelle Library event page.

About Lenore Raphael

Critics, jazz hosts and jazz lovers all agree that she is one of the most swinging mainstream pianists today. Influenced by Oscar Peterson, Bud Powell and Bill Evans, she has taken these influences and created her own recognizable sound.

Lenore Raphael is an internationally renowned jazz pianist, Steinway artist, radio host and jazz teacher and has been critically acclaimed as one of the best pianists in the jazz mainstream today.

She has performed and in many cases, sold out major jazz clubs and festivals…Dizzy's at Jazz At Lincoln Center (3 times), The Blue Note (NYC), Birdland (NYC) The London Jazz Festival, The Tel Aviv Jazz festival, Ottawa International Jazz Festival, Ronnie Scott's in London, The S.S. Oosterdam jazz cruise, and many more. She was one of three featured internationally renowned Steinway pianists including Ahmad Jamal and Abdullah Ibraham, at the Joy Of Jazz festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Lenore also performed to sold out audiences in April 2014 at the Casa Da Musica in Porto Portugal and at The Broward Center for the Arts Amaturo theater in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She has toured in England and Europe and Israel. In 2016 she did a major tour in South Africa and is always invited to return to venues where she performs.

www.lenoreraphael.com

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