TBS Orders New Season of MIRACLE WORKERS

Prayers answered! On the heels of launching the #1 new cable comedy this season, TBS has ordered a second installment ofMiracle Workers, the anthology series created by Simon Rich and executive produced by Lorne Michaels. The series has reached a multiplatform audience of 26.4 million viewers across all TBS platforms.



"I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity to bring my novel What in God's Name to life in season one," says Rich. "And now that I've bled that sucker dry, I'm really excited to tell a brand-new story with the same group of brilliant actors."



Season two of Miracle Workers will be a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. Centered on a group of villagers IN THE DARK ages trying to stay positive in an age of inequality and fake news, this installment will feature series regulars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi,Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni returning in new roles and facing new challenges. "Was there ever better casting?" asks the Los Angeles Times.



"Simon's absurdist and comedic tales of human existence are truly unique," said Thom Hinkle, executive vice president of original programming for TBS, "He pitched us what he wants to explore IN THE DARK ages with these brilliant actors and it's weird and smart and perfect."



Miracle Workers is created by Man Seeking Woman creator Simon Rich. It is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jensen of Michaels' Broadway Video, along with Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi.





Related Articles View More TV Stories