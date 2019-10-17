Submissions for the Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Close October 23
Online submissions for consideration for the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) honoring outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater will close next week on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 5 PM (PT). Submissions and voting are available online at www.local706.org. This year's awards gala returns to the NOVO in L.A. Live on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild members in good standing will vote to determine the nominations.For a complete list of the MUAHS Awards Rules and Regulations: 2019-2020 Guild Award Rules and Regulations.
The upcoming key deadlines for the 2020 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards:
• Submissions close (5:00 pm PST) WED, October 23, 2019
• Online Voting for Nominations Begins MON, October 28, 2019
• Online Voting for Nominations Closes(5:00 pm PST) FRI, November 8, 2019
• Nominations Announced MON, November 11, 2019
• Final Online Voting Begins TUES, December 3, 2019
• Final Online Voting Closes (5:00 pm PST) FRI, January 3, 2020
• Winners Announced at MUAHS Awards Gala SAT, January 11, 2020 *Dates subject to change
The Categories for Submissions are as follows:
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
• Best Contemporary Make-Up
• Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
• Best Special Make-Up Effects
• Best Contemporary Hair Styling
• Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES
• Best Contemporary Make-Up
• Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
• Best Special Make-Up Effects
• Best Contemporary Hair Styling
• Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL
• Best Contemporary Make-Up
• Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
• Best Special Make-Up Effects
• Best Contemporary Hair Styling
• Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
DAYTIME TELEVISION
• Best Make-Up
• Best Hair Styling
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
• Best Make-Up
• Best Hair Styling
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS
• Best Make-Up
• Best Hair Styling
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)
• Best Make-Up
• Best Hair Styling
The 2020 MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Diamond Level: HASK Beauty, EI School of Professional Makeup; Ruby Level: Japonesque Beauty; Sapphire Level: Nigel Beauty, Schwarzkopf Professional; Silver Level: His & Her Hair Goods. Media sponsors include The Hollywood Reporter, SHOOT Magazine and Variety.
Photo Credit: Local 706