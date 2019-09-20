Stowe Mountain Film Festival Announces Full 2019 Line-Up

Stowe Mountain Film Festival, presented by Acabay, in partnership with the VT Ski & Snowboard Museum announces an amazing line-up of 20 films, 3 screenings, 2 VIP guests, and 1 rousing PARTY ON Friday October 25 and Saturday October 26, on the mountain at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center!

The Festival launches on Friday, October 25 with an education program being offered at People's Academy, Morrisville led by Mountainfilm on Tour out of Telluride, Colorado.

On Friday night, films kick-off with a family-friendly screening of Romance - the final chapter of annual films by Level 1, which captures a modern-day Golden Age in skiing. Featuring a generation of talent that came of age in the best time to ever do it. Tweaking the formula, tweaking the grab, and in it for nothing but the love! For tickets, festival passes, or more details on this film visit sprucepeakarts.org

On Saturday, there are two Mountainfilm on Tour screenings featuring inspiring documentary short films in the broad categories of adventure, sports, environment and culture. All the films reflect the interests of the Stowe community spirit and celebrate every local adventure and adventurer in our towns!



The 3PM screening includes films on topics as varied as skiing, climbing, mountain biking, wild horses, and ecology. For a full list of 3pm shows and descriptions visit sprucepeakarts.org

The 7PM screening feature films on topics including mountaineering, boarding, running, activism, and biking. We'll also have two very special VIP guests in attendance - Director Simon Perkins and Jon Wilson, subject of Broken which will be part of the Saturday 7pm screening. Jon Wilson lost a leg to cancer at 23. He found joy some years later by developing a solitary routine of skinning and climbing up a ski mountain on his remaining leg, at night, to ski down. Wilson wrote and narrates this tone poem about perseverance and the unexpected gift that came from having been "broken." Following screening of the film there will be a brief Q&A with Simon and Jon.

For full bios of our VIPs and the line-up of films being screened visit sprucepeakarts.org

Get a VIP experience with a Stowe Mountain Film Festival Pass! Passholders receive tickets to all screenings and an invitation to a private VIP reception at 4:30PM on Saturday to meet the VIP guests, Simon Perkins and Jon Wilson, in a more intimate setting with a chance to learn more about them, their film and their work. Festival passes are $75 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under.

General Admission tickets are $10 for the Friday 7pm screening. Saturday screenings are both $20 adults, $10 for students and seniors. Kids 12 and under are free for all screenings.

For passes, tickets and festival info, go to www.sprucepeakarts.org or by call (802)760-4634.





Related Articles View More TV Stories