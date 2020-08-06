Stephen Colbert and James Corden Will Return to Their Studios Next Week

When the shows return, neither will have a live, in-studio audience.

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and James Corden are set to return to their studios next week, according to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish. According to Variety, this movie is in hopes to restore CBS' late-night programs to a sense of normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic

Bakish revealed the plans during a call with investors Thursday after the large media conglomerate reported its second-quarter earnings.

According to Bakish, when the shows return, neither program will have a live, in-studio audience. Recently, Colbert told viewers, "When we return, I won't be in the Ed Sullivan Theater, but I also won't be sleeping where I work." Meanwhile, Corden has hosted his the Late Late Show from his garage.

A spokesperson for "Late Show" declined to add more details and a spokesperson for "Late Late Show" could not be reached for immediate comment.

