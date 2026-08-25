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Status Network, a full-service media production facility with more than a decade of experience serving content creators and brands, will launch the Atlanta Media Connect Series, a recurring monthly networking event designed to unite Atlanta's growing media, creative and business communities. The inaugural mixer will take place Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Status Network Studio, 777 Cleveland Ave. SW, Suite 406, Atlanta.

More than a traditional networking event, the Atlanta Media Connect Series is designed to foster authentic relationships that lead to collaborations, business opportunities, strategic partnerships and long-term growth. Each month, the event will rotate to a different production studio across Metro Atlanta, expanding the network while showcasing the city's diverse creative spaces.

The series welcomes podcasters, content creators, filmmakers, photographers, producers, publicists, marketers, radio and television personalities, entrepreneurs, authors, musicians, nonprofit leaders, sponsors, investors and business owners seeking to expand their professional networks.

A signature feature of every mixer is the Status Roll Call, a 30-second introduction from every attendee that encourages immediate conversations and meaningful connections.

Since 2013, Status Network has produced more than 1,000 podcasts and has operated its Atlanta studio since 2018, providing podcast recording, video production, live streaming, photography, marketing, coaching and promotional services for creators and organizations.

The launch event is free to attend with advance registration. Vendor opportunities are available by inquiry.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Venue: Status Network Studio, 777 Cleveland Ave. SW, Suite 406, Atlanta

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