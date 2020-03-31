Sony Pushes MORBIUS, GHOSTBUSTERS, & More to 2021

Sony Pictures has announced that it's pushed back "Morbius," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "Uncharted" and "Peter Rabbit 2" to 2021, according to Variety. Almost every major Sony title was moved to 2021, with the exception of Kevin Hart drama "Fatherhood," which moved up to Oct. 23, 2020, from Jan. 15, 2021. Tom Hanks' World War II drama "Greyhound," was taken off the schedule indefinitely from its June release.

The schedule moves are due to the virus pandemic and closing of movie theaters in North America.

See the full schedule of release date changes below:

"Greyhound" (Columbia Pictures) - TBD (from 6/12/2020)

"Fatherhood" (Columbia Pictures) - 10/23/2020 (from 1/15/2021)

"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" (Columbia Pictures) - 1/15/2021 (from 08/07/2020)

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (Columbia Pictures) - 03/05/2021 (from 07/10/2020)

"Sony/Marvel Morbius" (Columbia Pictures) - 03/19/2021 (from 07/31/2020)

"Uncharted" (Columbia Pictures) - 10/8/2021 (from 03/05/2021)

Untitled Sony Marvel (Columbia Pictures) - TBD (from 10/08/2021)

Read the original story on Variety.





