Sofia Wylie Stars In The DBP Donut Short Form Series SHOOK on Disney Channel

Multitalented performer Sofia Wylie ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Andi Mack") headlines the scripted modern/hip-hop dance series "SHOOK" which, after gaining viewer acclaim on YouTube, will have its television debut during a special programming event, MONDAY, JAN. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

Noted for its realistic storylines, empowering characters and powerful dance numbers that convey inclusion and cultural diversity in a modern way, the series is produced by The Duplass Brothers' DBP Donut, written by Jonathan Hurwitz ("Andi Mack," "Lizzie McGuire"), directed by Hannah Peterson ("East of the River") and choreographed by Alexis Beauregard ("Love & Hip Hop Hollywood").

Filmed around Los Angeles, "SHOOK" centers around Mia (Wylie), a 15-year-old who yearns to dance professionally but is hindered by daily obligations to her little sister, Skylar (Somali Rose), and their single mom, Sandra (LeShay Tomlinson), a registered nurse. Although Mia struggles to convey how she feels, she has the support of her extroverted best friend, Fredgy (Sydney Sepulveda), and a new mentor, Ritz (Wayne Mackins), who introduces her to the vibrant world of street dance. She soon begins to express her true and best self through dance.

Photo credit: Disney Channel/Tony Rivetti





