Smithsonian Channel Announces New Series PRIVATE LIVES OF THE MONARCHS

Historian Tracy Borman returns to host a second season of PRIVATE LIVES OF THE MONARCHS, giving viewers an inside look into more discreet dealings and hidden love affairs of the most controversial figures of European royalty. From the glamorized and sometimes shocking life of Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, to the enigmatic Emperor of France, Napoleon Bonaparte, the new season unveils some of the more sordid events in royal lives that didn't make it into history books. PRIVATE LIVES OF THE MONARCHS returns Monday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel.

The season premiere, NAPOLEON BONAPARTE, examines the life of one of France's self-appointed emperor, a man who started with nothing, acquired everything, and lost it all again. Join Borman as she traces the life of this first Emperor of France, a workaholic and military genius of vaulting ambition who had a stunning rise and fall from power. To understand Napoleon the man, Borman visits the palaces from where he ran his empire, uncovering his private relationships and string of affairs, and reveals how the "man of destiny" coped with humiliating defeat.

Subsequent episodes of PRIVATE LIVES OF THE MONARCHS are:

EDWARD VIII

Premieres Monday, May 25 at 9 p.m.

A monarch who sat on the throne for less than a year, Edward VIII is forever remembered as a man who brought about one of the greatest crises in modern British history. Known for his affair and marriage to American divorcée Wallis Simpson, abdication of the throne and rumored friendship with Adolf Hitler, Borman goes behind the royal pomp and pageantry to reveal the private life of Edward VIII, before, during, and after his abdication.

PRINCESS MARGARET

Premieres Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m.

Princess Margaret, younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, was a fashion icon, a drinker, a smoker and someone who completely broke the royal mold. Adored by the British tabloids, she was also a deeply misunderstood figure - Borman investigates Margaret's private life and reveals how her widely publicized love affairs unfairly eclipsed her dedication and contributions to the affairs of state. The episode details the real reasons her marriage broke down and uncovers a secret that was only revealed after her death.

PETER THE GREAT

Premieres Monday, June 8 at 9 p.m.

Peter the Great was a man of contradictions - an enlightened modern thinker yet cruel tyrant - and a ruler that forever changed the shape of Russia. Enter the private world of Peter as Borman uncovers his rocky family life, from the wife he shipped off to a convent to THE SON he tortured to death, and reveal how his passion for progress and Science would transform Russia.

PRIVATE LIVES OF THE MONARCHS is produced by Bruce Burgess and Matthew Bone of Like A Shot Entertainment. Joy Galane and David Royle serve as executive producers for Smithsonian Channel.





