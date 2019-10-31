Sean Bean Joins Season 2 of TNT's SNOWPIERCER As New Series Regular

Sean Bean has joined the cast of TNT's Snowpiercer season two as a new series regular, alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, according to Deadline.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

Snowpiercer also stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher. Steven Ogg and Rowan Blanchard have been elevated to series regulars for season two.

Production on season two is underway with season one premiering in spring 2020.

Bean is best known for playing Ned Stark in HBO's GAME OF THRONES and for playing Boromir in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. He recently starred in the miniseries World on Fire opposite Helen Hunt on BBC.

Read the original article on Deadline.





