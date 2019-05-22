Science Channel to Premiere the TRUTH BEHIND THE MOON LANDING

Almost immediately after the successful and triumphant Apollo 11 moon landing nearly fifty years ago, there were skeptics who refused to accept that humankind could accomplish such an enormous undertaking. Astonishingly, some of those same doubts persist today, despite the enormous scientific progress that has been made since then. A new Science Channel series, TRUTH BEHIND THE MOON LANDING, will dissect the most popular conspiracy claims surrounding the iconic moon landing with the help of former NASA Astronaut Leland Melvin, Iraq War veteran and former FBI agent Chad Jenkins and best-selling author, Mike Bara. The six-episode series premieres Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Science Channel.

TRUTH BEHIND THE MOON LANDING turns over every stone, tests evidence, and applies scientific reasoning to the most popular conspiracies.

The series will delve into these questions and more by testing claims about how the Apollo 1 fire started; studying one of NASA's last existing Lunar Lander prototypes that Neil Armstrong trained on; seeking the expertise of one of Hollywood's most celebrated visual effects directors, Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey); and gaining access to NASA archives to uncover photos and footage never-before-seen by the general public.

TRUTH BEHIND THE MOON LANDING is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company, for Science Channel. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, Rick Hankey, Ron Bowman and Pat Twist serve as executive producers. Executive Producers for Science Channel Caroline Perez and Neil Laird.





