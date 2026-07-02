SURVIVOR Fire-Making Challenge Compilation Spans Seasons 10 Through 50

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A new compilation video from Paramount revisits some of the most memorable fire-making challenge moments in SURVIVOR history, pulling footage from ten seasons of the long-running reality competition. The clip package is now available on the Paramount YouTube channel.

SURVIVOR is a competition series in which contestants are divided into tribes, isolated in remote locations, and tasked with outlasting one another through physical and social challenges. The fire-making challenge, featured prominently in the compilation, has become one of the series' most recognizable formats, often appearing at critical elimination points late in the game.

The video draws from a wide range of seasons, beginning with SURVIVOR: EDGE OF EXTINCTION (Season 38), and also includes SURVIVOR: PALAU (Season 10), SURVIVOR: PANAMA (Season 12), SURVIVOR: COOK ISLANDS (Season 13), SURVIVOR: WORLD'S APART (Season 30), SURVIVOR: HEROES VS. HEALERS VS. HUSTLERS (Season 35), a second entry from SURVIVOR: EDGE OF EXTINCTION (Season 38), and more recent seasons 43 and 44. The compilation closes with footage from SURVIVOR 50: IN THE HANDS OF THE FANS. All seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

Paramount has posted several other compilation and clip videos to its YouTube channel in recent weeks, including a highlight reel tied to EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS and a legacy cameo compilation from STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS.

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