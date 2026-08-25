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Creative Stage Collective presents Summer Shebang for performances on September 25, 26, and 27, 2026 at various locations all over New York City.

Summer Shebang is a 45-minute musical-sketch-comedy romp inspired by the imaginative (and surprisingly insightful) ideas of children. Devised and performed by a multigenerational troupe of actors and opera singers, the organizers say the show is bursting with music, laughter, and imagination. These playful pop-up performances are coming to seven Harlem and Upper Manhattan locations, aimed at audiences of all ages.

Featuring a mix of new and returning artists, Summer Shebang will be directed by Madeline Bender, with CSC favorites Ty Norris and Daniel Oakes alongside newer faces, including actor Payton Georgiana, opera singer Lena Haleem, and writer/actor Anterior Leverett, a Hansberry-Lilly Fellow through the Dramatists Guild Foundation.

Summer Shebang Events

Jackie Robinson Bandshell

September 25 • 5:00 PM

116 Bradhurst Avenue

Manhattan School for Children

September 26 • 12:30 PM

154 W 93rd St

All Souls NYC

September 26 • 4:00 PM

1157 Lexington Avenue

Electric Ladybug Garden

September 27 • 3:00 PM

237 W 111th St.

JCC Harlem

September 27 • 7:30 PM

318 W 118th St

Creative Stage Collective brings together youth and professional artists to co-create original kid-inspired theater with a spirit of playfulness and community that envisions a more empathetic world. CSC stands at the unique intersection of professional theater and children's creative development, forging a distinctive space where young imaginations and professional expertise combine to create performances that are both artistically excellent and socially meaningful. Unlike traditional youth theater programs or professional companies that occasionally work with children, CSC's collaborative model places equal value on both professional artistry and childhood imagination, creating a genuinely multigenerational creative community that produces work reflecting the depth, joy, and innovative thinking that emerges when generations create together.

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