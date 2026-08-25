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STEVE OLIVER & THE GRAINGER BROTHERS, BRICKWALL JACKSON to Headline New Concert Dates

The lineup also includes The Lettermen, A MoTown Christmas, and Irish Christmas in America.

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STEVE OLIVER & THE GRAINGER BROTHERS, BRICKWALL JACKSON to Headline New Concert Dates

The Tin Pan has announced a new round of concert dates, with performances from Steve Oliver & The Grainger Brothers, Brickwall Jackson, Irish Christmas in America, The Lettermen, A MoTown Christmas, and additional acts filling out the schedule.

Newly Announced Shows

Steve Oliver & The Grainger Brothers — Wednesday, August 26, 2026 | 8PM

Brickwall Jackson — Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 8PM

Irish Christmas in America — Sunday, November 22, 2026 | 7PM

Foreign Company – A Tribute to Foreigner & Bad Company — Friday, November 27, 2026 | 8PM

The Lettermen – Christmas Show — Sunday, November 29, 2026 | 7PM (Artist Pre-Sale Live NOW! | Public On-Sale 8/28 @ 10AM)

A MoTown Christmas — Sunday, December 13, 2026 | 7PM

Upcoming Shows

Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Tribute — Friday, August 28, 2026 | 8PM

The 4 Queens – A Tribute to Tina, Aretha, Whitney, and Donna — Saturday, August 29, 2026 | 8PM

Mike Phillips Live! — Thursday, September 3, 2026 | 8PM

'Triads of Soul' Tribute to Otis Redding, Sam Cooke & David Ruffin — Friday, September 4, 2026 | 8PM

Vivian Sessoms wsg JJ Sansaverino & Jason Jackson — Thursday, September 10, 2026 | 8PM

Albert Cummings — Friday, September 11, 2026 | 8PM

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