SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING to Make Broadcast Television Debut on ABC

Blockbuster hit film "Spider-Man: Homecoming" makes its broadcast television debut on ABC, MONDAY, DEC. 30 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST). (TV-PG, DLV) The film stars Tom Holland as a young Peter Parker/Spider-Man navigating his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero.

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Oscar® winner Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor, Tony Stark (Oscar nominee Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine - distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man - but when the Vulture (Oscar nominee Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" also stars Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Golden Globe® winner Donald Glover and Tyne Daly.

The film was directed by Jon Watts with the screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford, and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal were producers; and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Patricia Whitcher, Jeremy Latcham and Stan Lee served as executive producers. The film is co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.





