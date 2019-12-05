SIESTA KEY Returns to MTV on January 7

MTV's highly-anticipated hit series, "Siesta Key" is back with more drama than ever before, welcoming "The Bachelorette's" Robby Hayes to the crew. Dive into the new season on Tuesday, January 7th at 8PM ET/PT on MTV. Following its U.S. premiere, the show will roll out globally across MTV's international networks in nearly 180 countries.

The original gang is back, but the dissolution of Siesta Key's "It couple," Alex and Juliette, has left the friend circle divided. New cast members invade the scene bringing conflict, heartbreak and deception to the mix. Now, the newly-minted crew must learn that taking risks with love and friendship comes with a cost, leaving lovers burned and friendships irreversibly damaged.

About Season 3:

· Juliette graduates college and starts a fresh chapter with a new love, Robby, who happens to be a frenemy to her ex, Alex.

· Alex emerges back on the scene to finish his last year of law school with a new girlfriend, Alyssa, but will he be able to stay faithful?

· Madisson is pursuing acting in Los Angeles and dating a much older man who has to fight for her family and friend's approval.

· Chloe disapproves of Juliette's relationship with Robby, and isn't shy about voicing her concerns, furthering their divide as friends.

· Brandon, still heartbroken after Madisson, pursues bad girl Amanda, whose ex, JJ makes things complicated.

· Kelsey is single for the first time and heads into the summer with no baggage and an open heart, until newcomer, Jake, catches her eye.

· Garrett and Cara are still on shaky ground after a rough patch last summer, leaving them both unsure of what the future holds.

· Jared has eyes for Kelsey, but a surprise visit from his ex-wife, Jessica, throws a wrench in his summer.

For a first look at the "Siesta Key" trailer, tune in to the premiere of "Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love" December 5th at 9:00 PM ET/PT on MTV.

