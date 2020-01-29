SCHITT'S CREEK, KNIVES OUT, & More Win at the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards

Winners have been announced for the 22nd CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) which took place earlier this evening at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. Executive produced by JumpLine, the annual CDGA celebrated excellence in film, television, and short form Costume Design as voted on by the Guild's membership. The CDG includes more than 1,100 Costume Designers and Illustrators working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and new media programs throughout the world.

Mindy Kaling hosted the evening which celebrated special honorees Mary Ellen Fields, Michael Kaplan, Adam McKay, and Charlize Theron, as well as the winners of the eight competitive award categories. This year's gala was sponsored by Westfield Century City and Campari.

Charlize Theron received the Spotlight Award, which honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of Costume Design. Her "Bombshell" co-star John Lithgow gave a heartfelt speech about Theron and her dynamic work in life and on screen.

Michael Kaplan was honored with the Career Achievement Award, recognizing his extraordinary body of work and lasting impact on filmmaking. Kaplan received the Award from J.J. Abrams. The two have worked closely together numerous times including multiple "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" films.

Adam McKay was awarded the Distinguished Collaborator Award, which honors individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of Costume Design and creative partnerships with Costume Designers. Constance Wu, Lorene Scafaria (Director) and Susan Matheson (Costume Designer) presented him with the Award.

Marry Ellen Fields received the Distinguished Service Award from the President of the CDG, Salvador Perez. The award honors someone whose specialties and talents contribute to the craft and art of Costume Design.

The following is the list of winners in the eight (8) competitive categories voted on by the Guild's membership:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Knives Out - Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film

Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Ellen Mirojnick

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Schitt's Creek: "The Dress" - Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "It's Comedy or Cabbage" - Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

Game of Thrones: "The Iron Throne" - Michele Clapton

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

The Masked Singer: "Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off" - Marina Toybina

Excellence in Short Form Design

United Airlines: "Star Wars Wing Walker", commercial - Christopher Lawrence

Celebrities in attendance to present the Awards included Jennifer Beals, Julia Butters, Eliza Coupe, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tan France, Ana Gasteyer, Djimon Hounsou, Kathryn Newton, Catherine O'Hara, Lucy Punch, Adam Scott, and James Scully.





