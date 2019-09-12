SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Adds Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang to Cast

"Saturday Night Live" has added three featured players to its cast for the upcoming 45th season - Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang.

Chloe Fineman was a New Face at the 2018 Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal and has been a regular performer at the Groundlings.

Shane Gillis was recently recognized as a New Face at the 2019 Just for Laughs Festival.

Bowen Yang joined "SNL" as a staff writer last season and is co-host of the "Las Culturistas" podcast.

"SNL" premieres Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.





