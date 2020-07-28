Rainn Wilson Launches New Climate Change Docu-Series Featuring Greta Thunberg

The Documentary is Titled An Idiot's Guide to Climate Change

Participant-owned content studio SoulPancake today announced the launch of a new docu-series, "An Idiot's Guide to Climate Change," hosted by actor and SoulPancake co-founder Rainn Wilson. The six-part series follows Wilson as he embarks on a life-changing journey from an every-day, well-intentioned, but uninformed, liberal to strident climate activist. Combining his wry, self-deprecating humor with genuine interest, the series brings viewers along THE JOURNEY to learn what we need to do to protect our planet.

After hearing about the effects of climate change in Greenland and Iceland, Wilson takes it upon himself to travel overseas to learn more about the impact firsthand. What follows is an eye-opening journey that includes stops at global conferences and marches, an Icelandic Toyota factory to learn about their efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, as well as a visit to Greenland's Ice Sheet to witness the real-time melting and destruction of glaciers and ice caps.

"Before our current devastating pandemic, I took a trip to Greenland with some climate scientists to explore that other devastating future pandemic - climate change," Wilson said. "I knew nothing about climate Science and global warming, and I'd never seen a glacier before. The amazing, fun, and terrifying journey seen in 'An Idiots Guide to Climate Change' really opened my eyes. It was my idiotic way of exploring this extremely non-idiotic issue."

Throughout the series, Rainn speaks directly with leading scientists and top activists including Greta Thunberg, astronomer and climate activist Sævar Helgi Bragason, arctic scientist Dr. David Hik, Lancaster University Professor of Sustainability Dr. Gail Whiteman, atmospheric scientist Dr. Jennifer Francis, and Future Coalition Executive Director Katie Eder. New episodes will premiere every Tuesday on the SoulPancake Youtube Channel. View the trailer here, which premiered during the global three-day livestream event Earth Day Live 2020, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in the U.S.

The series follows the launch of SoulPancake's Instagram live series "Hey There, Human," which was created as a result of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, continuing SoulPancake's decade-long mission to celebrate humanity and inspire and connect audiences worldwide. "An Idiot's Guide to Climate Change" furthers the company's mission-driven slate of content that informs and encourages viewers to take action and build a better tomorrow.

