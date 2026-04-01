Rachel Blanchard, Garret Dillahunt, & More Join Cast of Netflix's TIRES

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Rachel Blanchard, stage and screen actor Garret Dillahunt, Anjelica Bette Fellini, and comedian Matt Walsh have joined the cast of Netflix's Tires, which returns with Season 3 later this year. The scripted comedy is created by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and McKeever.

Blanchard will play Bonnie, Phil’s eccentric new girlfriend who has a love of spiritual healing rituals, with Dillahunt as Thatch, Frank's scary brother. Additionally, Fellini stars as Cara, described as a "chaotic spitfire," with Matt Walsh as Tire World employee Claude.

The new additions join previously announced Season 3 guest stars Jamie Lynn Sigler, Billy Magnussen, Taylor Misiak, Sofia Hasmik, Bobby Lee and Dan Soder.

Tires follows Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, as he attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Shane Gillis).

Season 2, which debuted last year, picked up after the unexpected success of their big marketing idea as Will and Shane rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business. The cast also includes Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias.

Tires is the second production from Gillis and McKeever’s production company, Dad Sick Productions, following Shane's stand-up special, Beautiful Dogs. Executive producers include Gillis, Gerben and McKeever, Brandon James for Rough House, Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick for AGI Entertainment Media & Management, and Becky Astphan.

Garrett Dillahunt Photo Credit: Russell Baer