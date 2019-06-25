RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT is Number One for the Week

Jun. 25, 2019  
RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT is Number One for the Week

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the #1 most-watched newscast for the week of June 17, topping ABC and CBS in the key A25-54 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Nightly News averages 1.514 million viewers in A25-54, the demo most valued by advertisers, and is up +86,000 (+6%) compared to the previous week, leading CBS by +496,000 (+49%) and ABC by +25,000 (+2%). NBC's flagship newscast also continues to win the current season, ranking #1 in A25-54 and A18-49 ahead of both CBS and ABC.

Last week, Lester Holt interviewed lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson ahead of the upcoming HBO documentary, "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality" and Nightly News kicked off its final week of the series, "My Big Idea," featuring top Democratic candidates talking about issues that differentiate them from others.

Throughout this week, Lester Holt is anchoring Nightly News live from Miami and is one of the moderators for the two-night Democratic primary debate on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27.

Week of June 17, 2019:

Nightly News ranks #1 among A25-54

  • Nightly News averages 1.514 million A25-54 viewers, ahead of ABC by +25,000 (+2%) and CBS by +496,000 (+49%)
Program P25-54
Rtg		 P25-54
Imps		 P18-49
Rtg		 P18-49
Imps		 P2+
Imps
NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1.25 1.514 0.79 1.020 7.049
CBS EVENING NEWS 0.84 1.018 0.58 0.741 5.281
ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1.23 1.489 0.79 1.021 7.963

2018-19 Season to Date

Nightly News is the #1 evening newscast this season in A25-54 and A18-49

  • Among A25-54 viewers:
    • Tops ABC by +26,000 (+1%) and CBS by +581,000 (+48%)
  • Among A18-49 viewers
    • Leads ABC by +26,000 (+2%) and CBS by +348,000 (+40%)
    • #1 among A18-49 viewers at this point of the season for the 23rd consecutive season


