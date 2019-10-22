RATINGS: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Grows to a Season High in Viewers With its Most-Watched Week in Over 4 Months

During the week of Oct. 14, 2019, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" scored its most-watched week so far this season, soaring over the prior week by 16% in Total Viewers (2.034 million vs. 1.760 million). In fact, "Kimmel" delivered its largest weekly audience in more than 4 months-since the week of 6/3/19. In addition, the ABC late-night program built week to week by 4% in Adults 18-49 (434,000 vs. 417,000) to post its 2nd-best performance this season.

ABC's "Kimmel" was the week's No. 1 late-night talk show in Adults 18-49 on Monday (432,000), Tuesday (469,000) and Wednesday (510,000).

PROGRAM AVERAGES Total Viewers A18-49 (000)

ABC's "Kimmel" 2,034,000 434,000

CBS' "Colbert" 2,106,000 380,000

NBC's "Fallon" 2,375,000 964,000

Note: CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was in repeats during the week and was re-titled. The average for NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is based on one regular telecast on Sunday, as the show aired repeats Mon-Fri and was re-titled.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Live + Same Day National Program Ratings for the week of 10/14/19 and 10/7/19 or as dated.





