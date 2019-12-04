RATINGS: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Wins Demo Race for NBC on Tuesday

NBC (4.546 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) was the adults 18-49 champ on a competitive Tuesday with its mix of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (5.300 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1), "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming" (3.873 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3), "The Voice" (6.390 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) and "Making It" (2.660 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).

ABC (5.485 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) then was a close second with its duo of "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special" (6.292 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) and "CMA Country Christmas" (5.082 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

FOX (3.396 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) shared the silver with fresh installments of "The Resident" (4.237 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) and "Empire" (2.554 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.712 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) opted for repeats of "NCIS" (7.110 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "FBI" (5.561 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #9) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (4.464 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).

And finally, The CW (1.082 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) rounded out the night with a new "The Flash" (1.334 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10) and the fall finale of "Arrow" (0.831 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - The Resident

+25.00% - The Flash

+16.67% - Empire

0.00% - Arrow

-9.09% - The Voice

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - THE RESIDENT (vs. The Gifted)

0.00% - Empire (vs. Lethal Weapon)

0.00% - Arrow (vs. Black Lightning)

0.00% - THE VOICE (vs. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Christmas Special)

0.00% - CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS (vs. Various)

-23.81% - Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special (vs. The Conners/The Kids Are Alright)

-28.57% - The Flash

-35.71% - How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (vs. The Voice)

-50.00% - MAKING IT (vs. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Christmas Special)





