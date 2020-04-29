RATINGS: CBS News, Late Night & Primetime Highlights For The Week Ending April 26

According to Nielsen live plus same day ratings for the week ending Sunday, April 26 (week 31 of the 2019-2020 broadcast season), CBS attracted 5.70 million viewers (#1 for the 11th consecutive week). The following are some highlights from last week across several dayparts.

The CBS EVENING NEWS WITH NORAH O'DONNELL amassed an audience of 7.22 million viewers last week with 1.42 million of them adults 25-54. Based on the gross audience (including a 4:00 AM rebroadcast), the CBS EVENING NEWS is up +29% in both viewers and adults 25-54 compared to the same week a year ago. Each day of the week, the CBS EVENING NEWS was in the top three telecasts for all of CBS programming. On Monday and Thursday, the CBS EVENING NEWS was the #1 program on the Network.

CBS THIS MORNING delivered 3.23 million viewers, 719,00 of them in the adults 25-54 demographic. CBS THIS MORNING was up +4% in total viewers when compared to the same week a year ago.

In late night, last Tuesday, a special "at home" version of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (with guest interview Michael Moore and a performance by singer Brett Eldridge) attracted its largest live plus 3-day Tuesday audience in six weeks (since March 10) with 3.71 million viewers, beating its closest competition by almost +1.5 million viewers (versus 2.23m, +66%).

For primetime, starting on Monday, an encore of BULL was first in viewers (4.87m) at 10:00 PM.

On Tuesday, CBS was once again #1 in viewers (6.90m), adults 25-54 (1.5/06) and adults 18-49 (0.9/05) as an encore of NCIS was the night's top program in viewers (7.74m). Following, from 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM, LET'S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE was first in viewers (6.49m), adults 25-54 (1.7/07) and adults 18-49 (1.0/05).

On Wednesday, SURVIVOR at 8:00 PM was the night's top program in viewers (8.16m), while SEAL TEAM (5.85m) at 9:00 PM posted its largest audience in 16 months (since Jan. 2, 2019). At 10:00 PM, S.W.A.T. was first in viewers (4.76m), adults 25-54 (1.0/04) and adults 18-49 (0.6/03), while delivering its largest audience since Dec. 11, 2019.

On Friday, CBS was first in viewers (7.14m) for the 29th time in 31 weeks this season. MACGYVER was the most-watched program in its hour with 6.19 million viewers, as was MAGNUM P.I. with 7.20 million. At 10:00 PM, BLUE BLOODS was the night's top program with 8.02 million viewers

On Saturday, 48 HOURS was the #1 program in viewers (3.36m) at 10:00 PM.

On Sunday, 60 MINUTES was the week's most-watched primetime program with 10.90 million viewers with its largest audience since March 22. GOD FRIENDED ME at 8:00 PM was first in viewers (6.31m), adding +370,000 viewers from last week (+6%). At 9:00 PM, the special series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME was also first in viewers (6.03m). Rounding out the week at 10:00 PM, NCIS: LOS ANGELES was first in viewers (5.26m).

Also on Sunday, FACE THE NATION posted the most year-over-year growth of the Sunday morning public affairs broadcasts, delivering 4.04 million viewers with 858,000 of them among the adults 25-54 demographic. FACE THE NATION was up +47% in viewers and up +58% in adults 24-54 (more than any other competitor percentage-wise). CBS SUNDAY MORNING was the #1 Sunday morning news program for the 588th consecutive week in total viewers. The broadcast delivered 5.89 million viewers with 1.134 million of them adults 25-54. CBS SUNDAY MORNING also marked its 184th consecutive week as the #1 Sunday morning news program with adults 25-54. CBS SUNDAY MORNING was up +9% in viewers and up +1% in adults 25-54, compared to the same week a year ago.

NATIONAL NIELSEN SUMMARY - PRIMETIME

Week #31 of 2019-2020 Season (ending: 4/26/20)

VIEWERS

(000)

CBS

5.70m

NBC

3.98m

ABC

3.63m

FOX

2.86m

A25-54

Rtg

Sh

CBS

1.0

4

NBC

0.9

4

ABC

1.0

4

FOX

0.9

4

A18-49

Rtg

Sh

CBS

0.6

3

NBC

0.6

3

ABC

0.7

4

FOX

0.7

3

SEASON TO DATE (MOST CURRENT):

VIEWERS

(000)

CBS

7.75m

NBC

6.76m

ABC

5.56m

FOX

6.58m





