RATINGS: ABC's MODERN FAMILY and STUMPTOWN Draw Their Largest Audiences Since October

"Modern Family" (9:00-9:31 p.m. - 6.0 million and 1.5/8 in AD18-49):

On its last original episode of the year, ABC's "Modern Family" grew over the prior week by 5% in Total Viewers (6.0 million vs. 5.7 million) to deliver its most-watched telecast in 10 weeks - since 10/2/19. "Modern Family" ranked No. 1 in the 9:00 p.m. half hour among Adults 18-49 (1.5/8), beating Fox's "Almost Family" (boosted by "The Masked Singer") by 67% (0.9/4) and NBC's "Making It" (boosted by "The Voice") by 114% (0.7/4).

"Single Parents" (9:31-10:00 p.m. - 3.8 million and 0.9/5 in AD18-49):

ABC's "Single Parents" built week to week by 9% in Total Viewers (3.8 million vs. 3.5 million) to score its largest audience of the season on its final original telecast of 2019. The ABC comedy ran neck and neck for No. 1 in the 9:30 p.m. time slot with CBS' "SEAL Team" among Adults 18-49 (0.9/5 vs. 1.0/5), while dominating Fox's "Almost Family" (0.6/3) and NBC's "Making It" (0.6/3) by 50% each.

"Stumptown" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 5.3 million and 0.9/5 in AD18-49):

On its last original of 2019, ABC's "Stumptown" improved over the previous week by 4% in Total Viewers (5.3 million vs. 5.1 million) to hit a 9-week high - since 10/9/19. "Stumptown" nearly tied CBS' "S.W.A.T." for No. 1 in the 10:00 p.m. hour with Adults 18-49 (0.9/5 vs. 1.0/6).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 12/11/19.





