RATINGS: ABC Dominates Sunday as No. 1 Broadcast Network for 3rd Straight Week in Adults 18-49

ABC Sunday Prime Time (7:00-11:00 p.m. - 4.7 million and 0.8/5 in AD18-49):

With the season finale of "America's Funniest Home Videos" at 7:00 p.m. leading into "Summer Fun & Games" from 8:00-11:00 p.m., ABC stood as Sunday's No. 1 broadcast network for the 3rd straight week this summer in Adults 18-49 (0.8/5). ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" was Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49 (0.9/6), while "America's Funniest Home Videos" (0.7/5), "Press Your Luck" (0.7/5) and "Match Game" (0.7/4) all tied as the night's 2nd highest-rated broadcast program.

The season finale of "America's Funniest Home Videos" built over the prior week's episode by 4% in Total Viewers (5.0 million vs. 4.8 million) to mark the series' biggest audience in 5 weeks - since 5/3/20. ABC's "America's Funniest Home Videos" stood as the No. 1 program in the 7:00 p.m. hour in Adults 18-49 (0.7/5-tie), more than doubling NBC's "Hollywood Game Night" (+133% - 0.3/2).

ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" was Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show on each of its 3 telecasts so far this summer in Adults 18-49 (0.9/6).

For the 3rd consecutive week, ABC's "Press Your Luck" ranked as the highest-rated broadcast program in the 9:00 p.m. hour with Adults 18-49 (0.7/5).

"Match Game" grew week to week in Total Viewers (+3% - 4.0 million vs. 3.9 million) to hit a new season high. In fact, "Match Game" delivered its most-watched telecast in 1 year - since 6/12/19. ABC's "Match Game" won the 10 o'clock hour among Adults 18-49 (0.7/4), standing as the No. 1 broadcast program in the hour for the 3rd week in a row.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 6/14/20.

