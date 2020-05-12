RATINGS: 9-1-1 Finale Tops Demos for FOX on Monday

FOX (5.237 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) was the network to beat among adults 18-49 on Monday thanks to the season finale of "9-1-1" (7.084 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and a repeat "9-1-1: Lone Star" (3.390 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

NBC (6.045 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) was a close second with its duo of "The Voice" (7.228 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) and "Songland" (3.679 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4).

Next up was CBS (4.611 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) with "The Price Is Right at Night with RuPaul" (6.008 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) followed by repeats of "The Neighborhood" (4.178 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (3.535 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9) and "Bull" (3.970 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.711 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) offered up fresh installments of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" (2.885 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "The Baker and the Beauty" (2.363 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

And finally, The CW (0.867 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.073 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.996 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Roswell, New Mexico" (0.700 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - Songland

+8.33% - 9-1-1

0.00% - THE BACHELOR Presents: Listen to Your Heart

0.00% - The Baker and the Beauty

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

0.00% - Roswell, New Mexico

-10.00% - The Voice

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY (vs. The Fix)

+16.67% - Songland (vs. The Enemy Within)

+5.88% - THE PRICE IS RIGHT at Night with RuPaul (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeats))

0.00% - 9-1-1

-18.18% - The Voice

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-50.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. Arrow)

-53.85% - THE BACHELOR PRESENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART (vs. The Bachelorette)





