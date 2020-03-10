RATINGS: 20/20 Is Friday's No. 1 Newsmagazine In All Key Demos

ABC News' "20/20" stood as Friday's No. 1 newsmagazine, outdelivering NBC's "Dateline" by double digits in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+13% - 4.3 million vs. 3.8 million), Adults 18-49 (+17% - 0.7/4 vs. 0.6/3) and Adults 25-54 (+11% - 1.0/5 vs. 0.9/4). In fact, "20/20" ranked as Friday's No. 1 telecast overall in Adults 25-54.

ABC's "20/20" improved week to week by double digits in Total Viewers (+26% - 4.3 million vs. 3.4 million), Adults 18-49 (+17% - 0.7/4 vs. 0.6/3) and Adults 25-54 (+25% - 1.0/5 vs. 0.8/4). In fact, "20/20" drew its largest overall audience in nearly 1 year and hit 2-month highs in both key Adult demos - since 3/29/19 and 1/3/20, respectively.

In addition, "20/20" posted year-to-year gains (3/8/19) in Total Viewers (+10% - 4.3 million vs. 3.9 million) and Adults 18-49 (+17% - 0.7/4 vs. 0.6/3).

The live, two-hour "20/20: Outbreak: What You Need to Know," anchored by David Muir with reporting by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, chronicled the extraordinary chain of events that led to a global health crisis. The program also reported on the latest developments in the coronavirus spread and updates on its impact in the United States.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for 3/6/20, or as dated.





