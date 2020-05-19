RATINGS: 20/20 Is Friday's No. 1 Newsmagazine Across The Board

"20/20" ranked as Friday's No 1 newsmagazine leading NBC's "Dateline" in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+6% - 3.7 million vs. 3.5 million), Adults 18-49 (+20% - 0.6/4 vs. 0.5/3) and Adults 25-54 (+20% - 0.9/4 vs. 0.7/3).

ABC's "20/20" was up on the previous week (5/8/20) in Adults 18-49 (+20% - 0.6/4 vs. 0.5/3), hitting a 4-week high - since 4/17/20.

"20/20" saw double-digit increases year to year (5/17/19) in Total Viewers (+48% - 3.7 million vs. 2.5 million), Adults 18-49 (+50% - 0.6/4 vs. 0.4/2) and 25-54 (+50% - 0.9/4 vs. 0.6/3).

"20/20" featured the strange Dalia Dippolito case, revealing what happens when reality TV and hidden cameras converge with a real-life murder-for-hire plot. Dippolito, currently in prison for solicitation of murder, became the buzz of southern Florida after authorities secretly recorded her trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband.

May 2020 Sweep

"20/20" improved on the year-ago sweep (May 2019) by double digits across the board: Total Viewers (+26% - 3.4 million vs. 2.7 million), Adults 18-49 (+25% - 0.5/3 vs. 0.4/2) and Adults 25-54 (+14% - 0.8/4 vs. 0.7/3). "20/20" drew its largest overall audience during May in 4 years and its strongest May performances in both key Adult demos in 3 years - since May 2016 and May 2017, respectively.

"20/20" posted gains over the previous sweep (February 2020) in Total Viewers (+17% - 3.4 million vs. 2.9 million) and Adults 25-54 (+14% - 0.8/4 vs. 0.7/3), posting its largest overall viewer performance and matching its best key Adult news demo delivery in 5 sweeps - since February 2019.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for 5/15/20, or as dated. Sweeps based on Live + Same Day: May 2020 (4/23 - 5/20/20), May 2019 (4/25-5/22/19) and February 2020 (1/30-2/26/20). Sweep periods (November, February, May and July). Averages based on regular telecasts.

