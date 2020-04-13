Prime Video to Debut JIMMY O. YANG: GOOD DEAL This May

Amazon Studios today announced the launch date for Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal. The one-hour stand-up special will premiere on Friday, May 8, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Performed live at the Neptune Theater in Seattle, Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal covers Jimmy's hilarious interactions with immigrant parents, his thoughts on Matt Damon, and whether ghosts will haunt one-bedroom apartments.

Jimmy O. Yang is an actor, stand-up comedian, and writer known for his portrayal of Jian-Yang on HBO's Emmy-nominated series Silicon Valley. He also appeared in the record-breaking box office hit Crazy Rich Asians, and he took a dramatic turn opposite Mark Wahlberg in the highly acclaimed film Patriot's Day. Yang will next be seen in the Netflix series Space Force opposite Steve Carrell and John Malkovich. He most recently was seen in the Blumhouse thriller Fantasy Island opposite Michael Pena and in Paramount's Like a Boss opposite Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek. He is also the author of the book "HOW TO AMERICAN: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents," which documents his journey from his life as a young Chinese immigrant to starring in a TV show. He is also an executive producer of the upcoming Jo Koy comedy Easter Sunday, from Amblin Partners and Rideback. He made his television debut on the CBS series 2 BROKE GIRLS and his first late-night stand-up appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show, where he received a rare standing ovation. Other credits include Life of the Party, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia and El Camino Christmas.

The special is produced by Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Prime Video, and executive produced by Yang, Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Joel Zadak, Bryan Walsh and Jason Pascal.

Prime members can stream the stand-up special exclusively via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online. Members can also download the special to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership. The special is a global release and available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.





Related Articles View More TV Stories