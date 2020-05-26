Pixar's New Short Film OUT Features Studio's First Gay Main Character

Pixar's SparkShorts has released their new short, Out, on Disney+, which showcases Pixar's first ever gay main character.

Out follows a man named Greg who struggles to come out to his mom and dad as he gets ready to move to the city with his boyfriend, Manuel. Greg's inner turmoil rises as his parents surprise him and come to help him pack. In a magical turn of events, Greg switches bodies with his dog, and as he tries to hide evidence of his relationship, he soon realizes he shouldn't hide who he truly is from his parents.

"Out" was directed by Steven Clay Hunter, whose previous Pixar credits include "Finding Nemo" and "WALL-E." The nine-minute short filmed debuted on Disney+ through its SparkShorts series, in which Pixar creators showcase independent projects.

