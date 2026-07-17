Photos: NOVAK DJOKOVIC: THE WOLF IN WINTER World Premiere Draws Star-Studded Crowd at MoMA

Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond.

Prime Video held the world premiere of NOVAK DJOKOVIC: THE WOLF IN WINTER at MoMA in New York City on July 16, 2026, drawing a wide range of public figures to the screening. Novak Djokovic attended alongside director Jason Hehir, whose previous credits include THE LAST DANCE, as well as Anna Wintour, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Mike Tyson, Gayle King, John McEnroe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Ryan Clark. The documentary examines Djokovic's career and personal history, tracing his upbringing in war-torn Serbia through his rise in professional tennis, and is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories beginning August 20.

Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond.

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Novak Djokovic attends "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” World Premiere at MOMA on July 16, 2026 in New York City.



(L-R) Anna Wintour attends "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” World Premiere at MOMA on July 16, 2026 in New York City.



John McEnroe attends "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” World Premiere at MOMA on July 16, 2026 in New York City.



Mike Tyson attends "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” World Premiere at MOMA on July 16, 2026 in New York City.



President of FIFA Gianni Infantino attends "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” World Premiere at MOMA on July 16, 2026 in New York City.



(L-R) Gayle KING and Novak Djokovic attend "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” World Premiere at MOMA on July 16, 2026 in New York City.



(L-R) Ryan Clark and Novak Djokovic attend "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” World Premiere at MOMA on July 16, 2026 in New York City.



(L-R) Jared Stacy, Jeff Blackburn, Novak Djokovic, Jason Hehir, Connor Schell, and Sadoux Kim attend "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” World Premiere at MOMA on July 16, 2026 in New York City.