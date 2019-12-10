Paul McCartney's HIGH IN THE CLOUDS to be Adapted by Netflix and Gaumont

Netflix and Gaumont are producing a new animated feature from iconic songwriter, author and filmmaker, Paul McCartney titled HIGH IN THE CLOUDS based on the popular children's adventure novel of the same title by McCartney and Geoff Dunbar, and Philip Ardagh.

An imaginative teenage squirrel named Wirral finds himself pulled into a ramshackle gang of teenage rebels who live high in the clouds after he accidentally antagonizes Gretsch the owl, the tyrannical leader (and fabulous singer!), who steals THE VOICE of anyone who upstages her.

Oscar-nominee® Timothy Reckart (Head Over Heels, The Star) will direct from a screenplay by Jon Croker (Paddington, Paddington 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)

Created, produced and original songs & music by Academy Award and 18-time Grammy Award winner Paul McCartney (100 Years, Jojo Rabbit, Yesterday, Live and Let Die, Vanilla Sky).

Producers include Bob Shaye (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Golden Compass, The Mortal Instrument, When the Bough Breaks, and Ambition and upcoming Netflix Limited Series The Liberator), the late Michael Lynne, and Paul McCartney, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian (Gaumont)

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix. They complement what is already an amazing team with Gaumont and we can think of no-one better to be working with to bring our film to a global audience. I've always loved animated films and this is a hugely important passion project for me. I can't wait for the world to see it," says Paul McCartney.

"The development of HIGH IN THE CLOUDS has been a fantastic journey working together with Tim and Jon and of course my amazing Gaumont Animation and Family team, Terry Kalagian and Alex Soto. We feel fortunate as this has been an extremely collaborative creative process with the incomparable Paul McCartney and his team, including Lee Eastman who has offered invaluable guidance throughout the development stage. We at Gaumont are elated to be announcing this project and are excited to be working with Melissa Cobb, Gregg Taylor and the talented team at Netflix to be able to share this truly special musical animated feature film with audiences around the world," says Nicolas Atlan, President Gaumont Animation and Family.

"Bringing the world a new animated film from the heart and mind of the brilliant Paul McCartney is undoubtedly one of the greatest thrills we've experienced at Netflix. We're beyond grateful to be partnering with Nicolas and the Gaumont team on HIGH IN THE CLOUDS and with Tim at the helm, this whimsical story celebrating individuality and the unifying power of music is in great hands," says Gregg Taylor, Netflix Director of Original Animated Films.





