OWN's CHERISH THE DAY From Ava DuVernay Achieves Full Gender Parity

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network's anticipated new romantic anthology drama "Cherish the Day" from award-winning creator Ava DuVernay ("Queen Sugar," "When They See Us") and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, achieved full gender parity with a production crew of over 50% women, including 18 female department heads.

Women were hired across directing, writing, production design, camera, set design, casting, key craft service, costume, hair, makeup, editing, medical, set decoration, sound, grip, electric, transportation, accounting, locations and stunts, along with serving as post-production supervisor, property master and script supervisor.

"Ava DuVernay has been a groundbreaking leader in the entertainment industry," said Warner Bros. Television's Peter Roth, Susan Rovner and Brett Paul. "By achieving gender parity on her first chapter of 'Cherish the Day' she continues to provide invaluable opportunities for new creative talent. It's this kind of conviction and commitment to inclusion that will have a long-lasting and positive effect on our industry and beyond."

"Ava continues to break down barriers as a trailblazer," said Oprah Winfrey, CEO of OWN. "Achieving a production crew of over 50% women is an incredible accomplishment and we are so proud that Ava has a space at OWN to provide opportunity for new voices and faces in the entertainment industry."



Chapter One of "Cherish the Day," which will premiere on OWN in Winter 2020, chronicles the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Xosha Roquemore ("The Mindy Project") stars as Gently James and Alano Miller ("Underground") stars as Evan Fisher. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, with the full installment spanning five years in eight episodes. Legendary Emmy-winning actress Cicely Tyson portrays Miss Luma, who Gently lives with and cares for.

"Cherish the Day" is created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay through Array Filmworks from Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes ("Queen Sugar"), Tanya Hamilton ("Queen Sugar," "Night Catches Us") and Oprah Winfrey are executive producers.





