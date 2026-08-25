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Award-winning film studio NEON announced that Her Private Hell, the first film in ten years from director Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, The Neon Demon, Only God Forgives), will arrive on digital platforms to rent or own beginning August 25, 2026, followed by a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo on November 24, 2026.

Following its 2026 Cannes Film Festival premiere and release in theaters, Her Private Hell established itself as one of the summer's most talked about genre offerings, earning praise for its hypnotic visuals and operatic score by Pino Donaggio (Don't Look Now, Carrie). A harrowing odyssey, the film stars Sophie Thatcher (Heretic, Yellowjackets) as a troubled young woman who searches for her father as a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis. Rounding out the cast are Charles Melton (May December, Riverdale), Havana Rose Liu (Tuner, Bottoms), and Kristine Froseth (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline). Her Private Hell marks another singular, provocative entry in Refn's unmistakable body of work.

Packed with exclusive bonus features, the 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray includes a behind-the-scenes music video, an interview with Nicolas Winding Refn, an interview with the cast, the teaser and trailer.

Credits

A Film By Nicolas Winding Refn

Screenplay by Nicolas Winding Refn & Esti Giordani

Story by Nicolas Winding Refn

Produced by Nicolas Winding Refn, Lene Børglum, Christina Erritzøe, Takuma Takasaki, Kimberly Willming

Starring Sophie Thatcher, Charles Melton, Havana Rose Liu, Kristine Froseth

When a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, unleashing a deadly and elusive entity, a troubled young woman searches for her father. Her quest collides with an American GI on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell.

Rated R | 109 minutes

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