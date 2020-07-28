Newport Folk Festival Announces Line-Up For 'Our Voices Together' Feature Film Event

It Will Premiere on August 2

This year's Newport Folk Festival - one of the oldest and longest running music festivals in the world, will not happen in person but as a way to celebrate, the festival recently announced a weekend full of events. Today, Newport announces the line-up for its grand finale- a feature film, 'Our Voices Together,' featuring a star-studded line up of performers including Brittany Howard, James Taylor, Julien Baker, Roger Waters, Tom Morello, Jason Isbell and more. The film was directed by Josh Goleman, created especially for this weekend and pulled together with an immense amount of effort and love from the artists and the Newport Folk Festival staff. It will premiere at 8:30 PM EST on August 2nd for free via Fans.com. Fans are asked to please consider donating to Newport Festivals Foundation, which in the last year has provided financial relief to over 400 musicians impacted by the pandemic and over 100 grants for music education programs across the country.

Newport has a 60 year history of giving artists a place to play, collaborate, and speak to the times. It has been a megaphone for not one singular voice, but many. Although this year there is no physical stage, the spirit of the Newport Folk Fest continues on through this film with a collection of original performances and an ending Newport fans expect each year. A moment of togetherness. "This video is truly bittersweet...cancelling Newport Folk was the most difficult and emotional decision I've had to make in my 13 years with the festival," says Executive Producer Jay Sweet. "Fortunately, the support of our community since then has been remarkable, so we wanted to give something back. This video is our way of saying thank you to the fans, artists, donors, volunteers, and staff that make up the 'folk family', for their support during this incredibly challenging year. It's because of you that we will be able to look towards the future and continue our work supporting musicians and music education programs across the country."

In addition to the film, Newport Folk Festival's Folk On Revival Weekend will feature radio broadcasts from over 60 years of archived sets and webcast ticketed concerts with Mavis Staples and Deer Tick, both featuring a host of star guests. Schedules and more details are below. To purchase tickets and find additional information visit https://newportfolk.org/revival.

Fans are encouraged to pre-subscribe to Newport's YouTube and follow Newport Folk Festival on Facebook and Instagram so as not to miss this one chance to see the film.

Please consider making a donation to support the continued work of Newport Festivals Foundation.

