Netflix's 13 REASONS WHY Partners With Scholly On Scholarship Fund For Graduating Class Of 2020

To celebrate its final season and the graduating high school Class of 2020, the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has partnered with the scholarship app Scholly to give away $50,000 in college scholarships. In a two-step qualifying process, which includes an essay writing component, high school seniors will compete to receive one of 10 $5,000 scholarships to be used at any college or university.

The 13 Reasons Why Scholarship will recognize 10 students who have demonstrated leadership in mental health awareness and advocacy and other areas of student wellness. Students can apply on the website MyScholly.com/13ReasonsWhy. The first step takes only two minutes and is followed by a 500-word digital essay that will be judged by members of the 13 Reasons Why team. Entries open today, May 18th, 2020 and all entries must be submitted by June 5th, 2020.

Quote from Scholly Founder and CEO, Christopher Gray: "13 Reasons Why has inspired countless conversations with young people about mental health, so Scholly is excited to work with the show to recognize students who are making a difference in how we all take care of each other with this scholarship fund."

The final season of 13 Reasons Why debuts June 5th 2020 on Netflix. In the final season of the series Liberty High School's senior class prepares for graduation. The series stars Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen), Grace Saif (Ani Achola), Christian Navarro (Tony Padilla), Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis), Brandon Flynn (Justin Foley), Miles Heizer (Alex Standall), Ross Butler (Zach Dempsey), Devin Druid (Tyler Down), Jan Luis Castellanos (Diego Torres), Inde Navarrette (Estela de la Cruz).

For full terms and application criteria visit MyScholly.com/13ReasonsWhy.

About Scholly: Scholly is the #1 rated scholarship app in the world and has helped students win more than $100 million dollars since 2015. Scholly provides students and families access to thousands of scholarships, for college or graduate school, tailored just for them! Taking it a step further, Scholly Editor uses artificial-intelligence technology to instantly proofread and edit academic papers, essays, and other writing assignments. Scholly also provides a service that gives brands, celebrities, and non profits a turn key way to create, promote, manage, and payout scholarships and student loan payoffs

