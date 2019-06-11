Netflix to Release Documentary on the Parchis Band

Netflix announces the new original documentary about the famous Spanish children's musical band that conquered the music scene and became a true phenomenon, not only in Spain but globally.

The production features the most intimate testimonies of Yolanda, David, Tino, Gemma and Frank who, 40 years after the band was founded, talk about their rise to fame in their childhood, the way it shaped their lives and their personal analysis of that phase of their youth. The documentary includes testimonies from the group's managers, who comment about what it meant on a personal and professional level to be exposed to the gaze of millions of fans, as well as what the end of a successful musical career meant for them.

"It is a project focused on a human story, with a sincere look that aspires to do an exercise of empathy with the audience, so they can understand what it meant to achieve such a huge success, prematurely and surprisingly," says Daniel Arasanz, director of the documentary.

Parchis: the documentary will be available on Netflix worldwide on July 10th.

Parchis was more than the most popular children's group in Spain between 1979 and 1985. Their success was an authentic phenomenon, translated into millions of album sales, world tours, films and songs that are today still engaging new generations. But, how did they experience it from within? How did they live the transition from childhood to adolescence and adulthood? Was Parchis an opportunity to develop personal and professionally or a weigh that they would carry forever?

Parchís: the documentary seeks the answers from the direct testimonies of its members, as well as other people that participated in the creation and development of their career.





