Netflix Announces SUMMERTIME Season 2

After the success of the first season, Netflix confirms the second season of Summertime, the Italian original series produced by Cattleya - part of ITV Studios.

The main cast, who already conquered the hearts of the first season's audience, is also returning: Summer (Coco Rebecca Edogamhe), Ale (Ludovico Tersigni), Dario (Andrea Lattanzi), Sofia (Amanda Campana), Edo (Giovanni Maini) and Blue (Alicia Ann Edogamhe). Along with them, Thony will be back as Summer and Blue's mom Isabella?, and Mario Sgueglia? as Ale's dad ?Maurizio.?

The second season will be directed by Francesco Lagi, co-director and co-writer of the first season, and by Marta Savina. Each episode will be written by Enrico Audenino and Francesco Lagi with Daniela Gambaro, Luca Giordano and Vanessa Picciarelli working alongside them on the scripts of various episodes.

The second season of Summertime will take the audience back to the summer atmosphere on Italy's Adriatic Coast, thanks also to the support of Emilia-Romagna Film Commission.

