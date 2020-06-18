Netflix Announces LENOX HILL Special Episode 'Pandemic'

Netflix announces a special episode of Lenox Hill titled "Pandemic."

In the special episode, the Lenox Hill doctors return for a special episode documenting the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City. The high-stakes, emotional ninth episode follows the doctors as they band together in the midst of the pandemic to treat critically ill patients while the city shuts down around them. "Pandemic" highlights the daily sacrifices healthcare heroes have made to provide care on the frontlines of a continuing global crisis.

From Ruthie Shatz and Adi Barash, EPs and Directors of Lenox Hill: "We had the privilege of getting to know these doctors when filming this series and we felt a deep responsibility to continue to share their stories as they navigated this unprecedented and life-changing situation. With this special episode, we wanted people to see the impact this pandemic had, and is still having, on our hospitals and healthcare workers through the eyes of people on the frontlines."

To mark the premiere of this special episode, Netflix is making a donation to the Lenox Hill Staff Well-Being Fund bringing much needed support and comfort to their front line staff.

Episode 9 of Lenox Hill premieres globally on June 24, 2020.

