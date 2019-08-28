Naomie Harris Joins HBO/Sky Studios Drama THE THIRD DAY

Sky Studios and HBO announce that Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated actress Naomie Harris (Moonlight, Skyfall), will join the cast of The Third Day, alongside Jude Law.

BAFTA award winning director Philippa Lowthorpe (The Crown, Three Girls) is also confirmed to direct three episodes, joining previously announced BAFTA award winner Marc Munden (National Treasure, Utopia).

The Third Day is a story told over six episodes and in two distinct halves. The first - 'Summer', directed by Marc Munden, sees Sam (Law), a man drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost.

The second - 'Winter', directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, follows Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

The Third Day is a co-production between Sky and HBO. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky's new production house, Sky Studios, in partnership with Plan B Entertainment, the world-renowned immersive theatre company Punchdrunk International and writer Dennis Kelly (Utopia, Pulling).

Cameron Roach, Director of Drama, Sky Studios, said: 'We are thrilled Naomie is joining the cast of Third Day, it's a real testament to the combined vision of Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett. The prospect of Naomie and Jude Law, alongside an array of incredible British talent, with Philippa Lowthorpe and Marc Munden directing really demonstrates the quality and ambition of this distinctive, original drama.'

Creator Felix Barrett, Artistic Director at Punchdrunk International said: "Filming for The Third Day has begun and it's been a remarkable experience seeing our shared vision come to life. We've followed both Naomie's and Philippa's careers for several years, and we are thrilled they will be joining the production."

The six-part limited series will air in the UK and Ireland next year on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV and in the US on HBO.

The Third Day is the latest in a string of recent commissions as Sky continues to invest in original productions. Sky has recently committed to more than double its investment in original, drama, comedy and documentary through Sky Studios, the commissioning and production arm of Sky. Sky Studios brings to screen unique stories from the very best talent in Europe and is the creative home of Sky's award-winning and much-loved Sky originals.

Forthcoming Sky originals include Temple starring Mark Strong, Catherine The Great starring Helen Mirren; a second series of Jez Butterworth's Britannia and a second series of SAVE ME staring Lennie James and Suranne Jones. 2019 has been a record year for Sky originals with 19-time Emmy-nominated Chernobyl becoming the most watched original ever with over 4 million viewers of the season finale. And away from the screen, Sky secured a record BAFTA haul with seven awards.

Harris is repped by Untitled, The Artists Partnership, WME and Ziffen Brittenham.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sky





