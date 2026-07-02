Miranda Hope Dishes on New Single 'FU4THAT' on Hulu's GET REAL

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A new episode of Hulu's GET REAL talk format brings together Miranda Hope, a cast member from THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES, with podcasters Peyton Dix and Hunter Harris and guest host Kaitlyn Bristowe for a wide-ranging conversation about the hit reality series. The episode was posted to Hulu's YouTube channel as part of the platform's ongoing GET REAL programming.

GET REAL is a recurring talk format on Hulu in which hosts and guests break down current reality programming, discussing notable moments and storylines from across the platform's slate. The format has featured rotating guest hosts and panelists in previous installments, covering shows including MILLION DOLLAR NANNIES and HOUSE OF STASSI.

In this episode, Miranda Hope discusses her entry into country music alongside her television work, sharing details about her new single, 'FU4THAT,' and revealing the inspiration behind the song. The panel also works through the week's Red Flag Review segment, a recurring feature of the GET REAL format.

Earlier GET REAL episodes have covered a range of Hulu reality titles. A previous installment featured Morgan Stewart McGraw, Tinx, and Jack McCann breaking down MILLION DOLLAR NANNIES, while another episode saw Katie Maloney and Matt Rogers preview HOUSE OF STASSI with guest host Amanda Hirsch.

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