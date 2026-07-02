Ron Howard on TALKING PICTURES PODCAST: Fearing Typecasting After SPLASH and COCOON

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A new episode of TALKING PICTURES PODCAST, the HBO Max interview series hosted by Ben Mankiewicz, features an extended conversation with Oscar-winning director Ron Howard covering his career anxieties, his cinematic influences, and the mentors who shaped his path behind the camera. The episode is now available on HBO Max.

TALKING PICTURES PODCAST pairs Mankiewicz with film and television figures for in-depth discussions about their careers and THE MOVIES that defined them. In this installment, Howard describes fearing he would be permanently branded a supernatural comedy director following the commercial success of SPLASH and COCOON. He credits guidance from Garry Marshall, his boss on HAPPY DAYS, and insight drawn from Frank Capra's biography with pushing him to pursue a wider range of genres as a filmmaker.

Howard also speaks about being mesmerized as a young viewer by BONNIE AND CLYDE and THE GRADUATE, and reflects on what he learned about working with major stars during his acting role in THE SHOOTIST alongside John Wayne, directed by Don Siegel. His Super 8 segment touches on films including ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST, BLAZING SADDLES, EASTERN PROMISES, and PROJECT HAIL MARY.

Earlier episodes of TALKING PICTURES PODCAST have featured Tony Goldwyn and Sally Field, both in conversation with Mankiewicz about their Hollywood careers.