Michael Ouweleen Named President of Adult Swim

Michael Ouweleen, who is currently serving as the interim head of the Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics Division, has been named President, Adult Swim, it was announced today by Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, Warner Bros., to whom Ouweleen reports in the dual role. This summer, Ouweleen will move full time into his newly created role at Adult Swim and report to Tom Ascheim who is joining Warner Bros. as President, Kids, Young Adults and Classics (as previously announced).

At Adult Swim, Ouweleen will be responsible for all aspects of content planning, development, windowing, marketing and creative for Adult Swim and its properties globally across all company-owned platforms and third-party partners. He'll also have oversight of linear programming, streaming, digital products, live events and mobile games related to Adult Swim shows, characters and other IP. Additionally, he'll work collaboratively across Warner Bros. and the entire WarnerMedia organization to further Adult Swim's overall operations, including global distribution and internal production capabilities. Ouweleen will continue to serve as executive producer on the Adult Swim series "Birdgirl."

"It's fitting that Michael has been named head of Adult Swim as he was one of the platform's founders," said Sarnoff. "He's got animated blood running through his veins, and his humor and comedic sensibilities are a big part of Adult Swim's success. This promotion is most deserved and will help us strategically grow this crucial part of our young adult business."

Ouweleen is currently serving as interim president of Warner Bros.' Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) where he is responsible for leading all aspects of the business including content, digital, programming, marketing, events and more. Most recently, Ouweleen was chief marketing officer for Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Adult Swim, where he led an in-house staff of writers, producers, designers, marketers and analysts who create all marketing, branding, promotion, sponsored promotion, event and social creative.

A Turner networks veteran, Ouweleen has been a primary driver of Cartoon Network's global brand and a principle force behind its strategy and creative for more than 20 years. During his tenure, he's held both senior content and brand positions at Cartoon Network and helped frame and launch Adult Swim and Boomerang (linear and OTT).

While serving as creative director for the Adult Swim block, Ouweleen also co-created, co-executive produced and co-wrote one of its first shows, "Harvey Birdman, Attorney-at-Law," starring Gary Cole and Stephen Colbert.

Prior to joining Cartoon Network, Ouweleen worked for seven years in advertising in New York.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons 18-24, 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 85 million U.S. homes.

Warner Bros. is a global leader in the creation, production, distribution, licensing and marketing of all forms of entertainment across all current and emerging media and platforms. A WarnerMedia company, the Studio is home to one of the most successful collections of brands in the world and stands at the forefront of every aspect of the entertainment industry, from feature film, television and home entertainment production and worldwide distribution to DVD and Blu-ray, digital distribution, animation, comic books, videogames, product and brand licensing, and broadcasting.





