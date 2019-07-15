Megan Rapinoe Joins OZY Fest 2019

OZY Media, the media company bringing "the new and the next" to the Change Generation, today announced that the co-captain of the World Cup-winning U.S. Women's Soccer Team, Megan Rapinoe, will speak at the fourth annual OZY Fest, taking place on July 20-21, 2019 in New York's Central Park. Described by CNBC as "New York's answer to SXSW," OZY Fest will feature two full days of live music, conversation, comedy and food on the iconic Great Lawn. Tickets are available now at www.ozyfest.com.

Rapinoe will be interviewed by investor and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of Emerson Collective, who last year interviewed Secretary Hillary Clinton in the headline session of OZY Fest 2018. The pair will discuss sports, gender, politics, criminal justice and more at 12pm on the Ally Stage on the festival's second day, Sunday, July 21st.

Rapinoe will be joining a packed lineup including musical guests John Legend, Miguel and Tove Lo; comedians Trevor Noah, Dulcé Sloan and Ronny Chieng; thought and business leaders Malcolm Gladwell, Deepak Chopra, Jameela Jamil, Mark Cuban, Spike Lee, and Barbara Corcoran; 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Kirsten Gillibrand alongside additional political headliners Gov. John Kasich and Stacey Abrams; celebrity chefs Marcus Samuelsson, Padma Lakshmi and Rachael Ray; and many more.

This year OZY Fest will be co-hosted by MLB All Star Alex Rodriguez and made possible by in partnership with Ally, American Family Insurance, Aperol Spritz, Chase, CNBC, European Wax Center, iHeartRadio, SHOWTIME®, Smartwater, Stella Artois, Blinded by the Light - In Theaters August 14, and Well Being Trust.

In 2018, OZY Fest attracted over 20,000 attendees and Thrillist proclaimed it "the only NYC summer festival you need to attend." Past guests have included Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, Jeb Bush, Samantha Bee, Issa Rae, Hillary Clinton, Jason Derulo, Katie Couric, Sen. Cory Booker, Jeb Bush, Eddie Huang and many more.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ozyfest.com.





