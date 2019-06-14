Marcia Gay Harden Joins Cast of PINK SKIES AHEAD

Academy Award® winner Marcia Gay Harden has been added to the cast of PINK SKIES AHEAD, the first feature film from Greg Silverman's Stampede.

The Kelly Oxford film, which will begin production next week in Los Angeles, tells the story of a wild young woman, Winona, whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents, and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. ?

Harden is set to play Pamela Landale; wife to Robert, Winona's (Barden) mother, yoga instructor and all-around family quarterback. Pamela and Robert have a Plan: to sell the house, move to a smaller, cheaper condo, and travel as their retirement. Winona's return home from college has just about ruined that plan -- and although Pamela loves her daughter (the best way she knows how) - her life still needs to move forward.?

Stampede's Gideon Yu?and Chris Bosco?will serve as Executive Producer with Stampede's Greg Silverman and Lisa?Zambri?as Producers, alongside Divide/Conquer's?Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks as producers and Zac Locke as Executive Producer.???

Forging an incomparable body of work, Harden has effortlessly crossed all mediums from television and film to Broadway. She is perhaps best known for award-winning role in POLLOCK, as well as her work in THE MIST, INTO THE WILD, and MYSTIC PIZZA, for which was Oscar ®-nominated. Harden most recently starred in the CBS series "Code Black," ABC's hit drama "How To Get Away With Murder," the FIFTY SHADES trilogy and LOVE YOU TO DEATH. She can soon be seen in Netflix's POINT BLANK and the National Geographic drama "Barkskins."

Harden is represented by ICM Partners, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose DaPella and Adams.





Related Articles View More TV Stories