Magician Dynamo to Premiere New Three-Part Special on Sky One and NOW TV

After five years away from TV due to a career-threatening illness, award-winning magician Dynamo returns to screens next year with a new, jaw-dropping three part special, Project 7 (w/t), for Sky One and NOW TV that promises to change the face of magic on television.

The Sky original will take viewers on a journey across the globe to watch Dynamo perform close-up miracles, impossible predictions and unbelievable feats of magic that will have a lasting effect both on him and the people he interacts with.

The ambitious, visually stunning special co-produced by Phil McIntyre Television, Inner Circle Films and Motion Content Group will air on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV in the UK and Ireland in 2020.

Dynamo says: "This show has been a passion project of mine for almost 3 years and represents a whole new approach to the genre. I believe that now more than ever people need a sense of magic in their lives so I can't wait for everyone to see what I've been working on."

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Sky's Head of Entertainment says: "Dynamo has carved out an illustrious reputation in the world of magic and his skill and mastery is going to astound our viewers beyond belief. I can't wait to see him in action."

Abigail Adams, Executive Producer at Motion Content Group said: "We're thrilled to be bringing Dynamo and his unique take on magic to Sky. After five years without Dynamo on our screens, this series will be a long-overdue treat."

Dynamo's ascent from a working-class magician, hailing from the poverty stricken Delph Hill estate on the outskirts of Bradford, in the north of England, to multi award-winning, global star, has been nothing short of miraculous.

His critically acclaimed live tour 'Seeing is Believing' quickly erupted from a 10-date run into a three year-long behemoth, selling out across the world, and with two Sunday Times best-selling books and the only non-American in Forbes magazine's 'top 5 magicians' list... it's a far cry from his humble roots as the eldest son of a local Bradford hairdresser.

A recipient of the prestigious 'Magician of The Year' award from the Academy of Magical Arts and The Magic Circle's Maskelyne Award for services to British Magic, Dynamo has redefined the shape of modern magic for the millennial generation.

The show was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky UK and Ireland, and Phil Edgar Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Sky's Head of Entertainment. Shirley Jones is the commissioning editor and the series will be executive produced by Lucy Ansbro for Phil McIntyre Television, Dan Albion for Inner Circle Films and Abigail Adams for Motion Content Group.

The special is the latest in a string of recent commissions as Sky continues to invest in original productions. Forthcoming Sky originals include Catherine The Great starring Helen Mirren; Code 404 with Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays; Brassic with Michelle Keegan and Joe Gilgun; Hit Men, Mel and Sue's first scripted comedy series and a second series of movie panel show There's Something About Movies, hosted by Alan Carr.

2019 has been a record year for Sky originals with 19-time Emmy-nominated Chernobyl becoming the most watched original ever with over 4 million viewers of the season finale. And away from the screen, Sky secured a record BAFTA haul with seven awards, including A League Of Their Own winning Comedy Entertainment Programme.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sky





