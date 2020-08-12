MULAN Star Ron Yuan to Helm Upcoming 47 RONIN Sequel

Mulan actor Ron Yuan has signed on to direct the upcoming untitled 47 Ronin sequel.

Yuan said in a statement, "I'm incredibly excited to be working with Universal and the producing team on this genre-blending, martial arts, action, horror and cyber-punk film. This will be a fun, intense, supercharged thrill ride for viewers globally."

The film will be produced by Universal 1440 Entertainment, an imprint of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

47 Ronin told the story of a small group of warriors, or ronin, on a quest to avenge the death of their master. Battling across a savage world of mythical beasts, shape-shifting witches and wondrous terrors, the ronin must seek help from kai (Keanu Reeves), an enslaved half-breed they once rejected - in their ultimate fight for redemption.

