MULAN Star Ron Yuan to Helm Upcoming 47 RONIN Sequel
Mulan actor Ron Yuan has signed on to direct the upcoming untitled 47 Ronin sequel.
Mulan actor Ron Yuan has signed on to direct the sequel to the sci-fi film , 47 Ronin.
Yuan said in a statement, "I'm incredibly excited to be working with Universal and the producing team on this genre-blending, martial arts, action, horror and cyber-punk film. This will be a fun, intense, supercharged thrill ride for viewers globally."
The film will be produced by Universal 1440 Entertainment, an imprint of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
47 Ronin told the story of a small group of warriors, or ronin, on a quest to avenge the death of their master. Battling across a savage world of mythical beasts, shape-shifting witches and wondrous terrors, the ronin must seek help from kai (Keanu Reeves), an enslaved half-breed they once rejected - in their ultimate fight for redemption.